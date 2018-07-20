Israel Executes Airstrikes Against Hamas After Soldiers Come Under Fire - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Israel Executes Airstrikes Against Hamas After Soldiers Come Under Fire

IDF soldiers were under fire in a "severe shooting attack," the Israeli military said

    BASHAR TALEB/AFP-Getty Images
    A picture taken on July 20, 2018 shows a fireball exploding in Gaza City during Israeli bombardment.

    What to Know

    • Israel deployed tanks to face Hamas military targets

    • Three Palestinians were killed, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

    At least three Palestinians were killed Friday as Israel executed “wide-scale” airstrikes and deployed tanks to face Hamas military targets along the Gaza Strip, officials told NBC News.

    The Israeli strikes came after Israel Defense Forces soldiers were under fire in a “severe shooting attack” Friday afternoon, according to the Israeli military.

    "Hamas chose to escalate the security situation — and will bear the consequences for its actions," the IDF said in a statement.

    Israeli tanks killed three Palestinians, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

