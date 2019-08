NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine talks to reporters in front of the core stage of the Space Launch System, which will power the Artemis 1 lunar mission, as he visits the NASA Michaud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

Is Pluto a planet, as generations of schoolchildren learned? Or is it really a dwarf planet, as astronomy’s official governing body has determined?

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine says it’s the former.

“Just so you know, in my view Pluto is a planet,” he told reporters Aug. 23 while touring an aerospace engineering lab in Boulder, Colorado. “It’s the way I learned it and I’m committed to it.”