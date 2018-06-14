Interactive: Potential Host Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Interactive: Potential Host Stadiums for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA has multiple capacity requirements for host stadiums

By Scott Gelman

Published at 5:39 PM EDT on Jun 13, 2018 | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    FIFA president Gianni Infantino (r) poses with the United 2026 bid (Canada, Mexico, US) officials during the 68th FIFA Congress at Moscow's Expocentre on June 13, 2018.

    What to Know

    • North America’s collective bid featured a list of 23 cities and stadiums that will be narrowed down to 16.

    • FIFA has multiple capacity requirements for host stadiums.

    The United States, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 World Cup following a FIFA vote early Wednesday. North America’s bid, which received more than double Morocco’s vote total, featured a list of 23 cities and stadiums that will be narrowed down to 16.

    FIFA has multiple capacity requirements for host stadiums, according to its guide to the bidding process. The opening and final matches have to be held at a venue that seats at least 80,000, with the semi-finals requiring facilities that host 60,000.

    All other games will be played at stadiums with at least 40,000 seats.

    Here is a map of stadiums in each of the potential cities where World Cup games can be played:

    Possible 2026 World Cup Host Cities

    The United States, Canada and Mexico won a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup. Click on each spot to see if your city, and your stadium, is in the running.

    Data: Canada Soccer, Mexican Football Federation, U.S. Soccer Federation
    Interactive: Scott Gelman, Nina Lin/NBC

      

