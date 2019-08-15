200 Inmates Riot at California Prison; Dozens Injured

Wire fencing outside a prison is seen on June 12, 2005 in Santa Barbara, California.

Two hundred inmates at a California prison were involved in a “large-scale riot” Wednesday and dozens were injured, officials said.

The fight in the yard at a prison in Soledad broke out just after 11 a.m., and staff fired nine warning shots from a rifle and used chemical agents and non-lethal rounds to break up the brief incident, NBC News reported, citing a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

No one on staff at the Correctional Training Facility was hurt, the department said.

Eight inmates required outside hospitalization with injuries that included cuts, puncture wounds and bruises, and all were stable. About 50 other inmates were treated for minor injuries, the department said.