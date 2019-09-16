Injuries Reported in Explosion at Maine Facility for People With Disabilities

Several people are reportedly injured following an explosion on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 in Farmington, Maine.

A firefighter was reportedly killed and several others injured Monday morning during an explosion at a facility dedicated to people with disabilities in Maine.

News Center Maine reports the explosion happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. at Leap Inc. in Farmington. One firefighter died responding to the scene, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Crews, including a helicopter, are reportedly responding to the incident. Images of the scene show rubble and smoke coming from the site. Several emegency responders could be seen at the scene, where nearby trees were covered in debris.

It is unclear exactly how many people were injured during the explosion. The exact conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Drivers are asked to avoid streets near 313 Farmington Falls Road.

Details on what led up to the explosion were not clear. The investigation is ongoing.