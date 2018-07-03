Twitter users are calling for a boycott of Walmart after t-shirts with "Impeach 45" are being sold on its website.

Tweets with #BoycottWalmart began circulating as news spread about the "Impeach 45" t-shirts available in sizes ranging from adult to baby tees.

The merchandise is sold by Old Glory and is available via Walmart's third-party marketplace, according to CNBC. Walmart.com also sells "Make America Great Again" merchandise.

"These items were sold by third party sellers on our open marketplace, and were not offered directly by Walmart. We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies," a Walmart spokesperson said.



Talk show host Joe Pagliarulo asked on Twitter, "hey @Walmart care to explain why you would sell these shirts? Are you out of your mind taking the chance of alienating at least half the population? #Walmart #Impeach45"

Calls for merchandise to be removed from Walmart.com has been effective in the past. In 2016, it stopped selling apparel that read “Bulletproof – Black Lives Matter," when a police organization said the company was “profiting from racial division.” Walmart also came under fire for selling a shirt last year that read "Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED."







