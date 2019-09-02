Hurricane Dorian's eye is moving very little while over Grand Bahama Island with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of the NHC's 9 a.m. advisory Monday, Dorian was located 30 miles east-northeast of Freeport, Bahamas, and 115 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. The storm is moving west at 1 mph.

Download the NBC 6 app for the latest updates on Hurricane Dorian.

The most recent wind gusts recorded clocked in at 200 mph. Storm surge is up to 23 feet above normal tide levels with "higher destructive waves," the NHC added.

"This is a life-threatening situation. Residents on Grand Bahama Island should not leave their shelter when the eye passes over, as winds will rapidly increase on the other side of the eye," the NHC said in a statement. "Residents in the Abacos should continue to stay in their shelter until conditions subside later today."

A storm surge warning is in effect for Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard County Line in Florida.

A storm surge watch is in effect for north of Deerfield Beach to south of Lantana in Florida, as well as from Volusia/Brevard County Line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Grand Bahama and the Abacos islands in the northwestern Bahamas, as well as Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County line in Florida.

A hurricane watch is in effect for north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet, as well as Volusia/Brevard County line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River in Florida.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet in Florida.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach, as well as Lake Okeechobee.

"The core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening," the NHC said in a statement. "Although gradual weakening is forecast, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days."