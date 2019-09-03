Aerial footage above Abaco, Bahamas, show devastating damage to the island. Video courtesy of BRANDON CLEMENT / LSM. (Published 53 minutes ago)

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, nonprofit agencies are rushing to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Bahamas.

Dorian, the strongest storm on record to hit the Bahamas, caused catastrophic flooding and at least five deaths on the islands.

If you are looking for ways you can help, take a look at the list of charities below.

All Hands & Hearts

All Hands and Hearts works to address the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters. They deploy volunteers to help build safer, more resilient schools, homes and infrastructure.

You can fill out an application to become a volunteer or donate toward their hurricane relief response efforts.

Americares

Americares is currently matching donations dollar-for-dollar to send twice the lifesaving aid and supplies to families affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Caring for the Bahamas

On The Upwind Flying Club will be flying much needed goods and supplies to the Bahamas once the airports reopen.

Images from from ICEYE's SAR satellite shows the extent of the devastation Hurricane Dorian left on Grand Bahama on Sept. 2, 2019.

Check their supply list to see what's needed. You can ship items bought on Amazon directly to the planes.

Upwind Flying Club

6530 Tampa Executive Airport Rd

Tampa, FL 33610

They're also accepting donations via gofundme.

Children's Hunger Fund

CHF is accepting financial gifts to allow their partners on the ground to respond swiftly to the needs of children and families impacted by the force of the hurricane.

To donate emergency relief items, please contact Children's Hunger Fund headquarters at 800.708.7589

Coast Guard Foundation

Coast Guard members, the first responders to natural disasters, are also impacted. The Coast Guard Foundation’s Disaster Relief and Response Fund helps provide support to Coast Guard families when they need it most.

Direct Relief

Direct Relief is delivering medical aid to affected areas, and additional emergency medical caches are being routed to the Bahamas from Florida and Direct Relief's main distribution hub in the U.S.

Global Giving

Global Giving has a 4-star rating on Charity Navigator and is accredited by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

They're currently accepting donations for emergency disaster relief and long-term recovery support.

Good360

Good360 partners with socially responsible companies to source highly needed goods and distribute them through its network of nonprofits that support people in need.

For every $1 donated, Good360 can distribute at least $10 in needed goods.

Heart to Heart International

HHI deployed an advance team on Saturday, August 30, 2019, to respond to Hurricane Dorian. The team includes the Mobile Medical Unit (an urgent care facility on wheels), two support vehicles and four logistics experts. The team includes an EMT and a nurse who is also an HHI disaster response intern. The mobile medical unit is stocked with medicines, tetanus vaccines and medical supplies as well as hygiene kits, water and supplies for those affected by the storm.

Donations support the response team and allow them to provide medical care and aid distribution.

International Medical Corps

The worldwide humanitarian nonprofit focuses on deploying emergency responders and early relief efforts.

International Relief Teams

The International Relief Teams, which had already prepositioned more than 1,000 disaster health kits to Florida, is currently standing by to see what other assistance the teams can provide in the storm's aftermath.

Matthew 25: Ministries

Monetary Donations: Donate online or mail checks to:

Matthew 25: Ministries

11060 Kenwood Road

Cincinnati, OH 45242

(100% of donated funds designated for Hurricane Dorian will be used for the purpose intended)

Mercy Corps

Mercy Corps is mobilizing a team of emergency responders — which includes members from their Puerto Rico team — to the Bahamas to begin rapidly determining the most pressing needs.

Project Hope

Project Hope is sending volunteers and arming health care professionals with medicines, supplies and training to help sick and injured people, wherever the need is greatest.

94% of funds go to their programs. 6% support administration and fundraising.

Red Cross

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance.

They also urge eligible individuals in parts of the country unaffected by the storm to roll up a sleeve and donate blood.

SBP

SBP is accepting applications for volunteers to assist impacted homeowners with debris clearance, muck and gut, and mold remediation. Donations are also accepted to help with various needs.

$50 - Buys protective equipment for three volunteers

$100 - Buys mucking & gutting supplies for 10 volunteers

$500 - Buys new flooring for flooded homes

$1,000 - Funds mold treatment for one house

Sol Relief

Sol Relief is asking experienced pilots to volunteer their time flying supplies and people in and out of affected areas. You can fill out a Volunteer Pilot Application here.

They are also accepting monetary donations and the following supplies:

Generators

Extension Cords

Work Glove

Chainsaws & Chains

Chainsaw Bar Oil

Gas Cans

Duct Tape

Tarps

Hammers & Nails

Battery Operated Fans

Batteries

Flashlights

Bug Spray

Mosquito Nets

Unused Blankets

Cleaning Supplies

Nonperishable Food

Hygiene Products

Baby Supplies

Pet Food

OTC Medical Supplies

Solar Phone Chargers

Phone Battery Packs

Cleaning Products

Trash Bags

Disinfecting Wipes

Sunscreen

Camping Lights (Solar & Battery Powered)

Supplies can be delivered to St. Pete Air at 107 8th Ave SE, St. Petersburg, Florida, 33701, during normal business hours.

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is an international disaster relief nonprofit organization made up of military veterans and first responders who do everything from rebuilding houses to clearing debris and helping organize large groups of volunteers.

Water Mission

Water Mission is preparing to provide emergency safe water solutions to communities impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. 100% of donations will provide safe water for people affected by the disaster.

World Central Kitchen

Founded by D.C. chef and restaurateur José Andrés, World Central Kitchen will be setting up kitchens once Hurricane Dorian has moved further north in order to bring food to people in affected areas. Andrés is already in the Bahamas, about 80 miles from the eye of the storm, working to feed people there.

World Vision

World Vision asks that people pray for those affected by tropical storms and hurricanes. Almighty Father, we ask for Your care and protection for people affected by destructive winds and floods. Give them the assurance of Your presence and equip those who will provide relief and assistance after the storm passes.

Beyond that, you can donate money to help World Vision provide food, water, hygiene and other basic relief items, including clean-up supplies and toys.