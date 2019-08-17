A Houston man is facing criminal charges after his 12-year-old daughter drove a car, hitting and killing a man and his dog, NBC News reported.

Tomás Mejía Tol was charged with criminally negligent homicide and endangering a child on Friday night for causing the man's death by allowing a “child to operate a motor vehicle with no driver’s license and no driving experience,” according to documents from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, Enrique Vázquez, was walking his three dogs on Thursday afternoon near an apartment complex where Mejía lived when he was fatally struck by an SUV driven by the girl, according to authorities.

Police told NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston that the girl apparently “hit the gas instead of the brake.” Vázquez died at the scene and one of his dogs died later.

Mejía, who was in the vehicle at the time with a 2-year-old child, said that he was teaching his daughter how to drive, Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Unit at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, told NBC News.