At Least 2 Dead in NYC Helicopter Crash

A helicopter crashed into the East River with five people on board, sources say.

At least two people were killed when a helicopter crashed into the East River with six people on board Sunday evening, senior officials said.

Three passengers were taken to area hospitals in extremely critical condition, according to senior officials, who said the information was preliminary.

The pilot of the helicopter was pulled from the water alive and in serious condition, the officials said.

The private helicopter went down near East 96th Street and the FDR Drive around 7:15 p.m., sources said.

NYPD harbor and aviation units are on scene, and divers were sent into the water, according to sources.





The helicopter was recovered and was being towed to the 34th Street heliport, the sources said.

A video on social media appears to show the red helicopter crashing into the water at sunset. Other videos show the emergency response a short time later, with police boats and a police helicopter at the scene.





In a statement, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was monitoring the situation.

"Our thoughts and hope for safe recovery are with those who were aboard. We are thankful for our first responders at the scene," Cuomo said.

In a statement, the FAA said a Eurocopter AS350 went down in the East River near the northern end of Roosevelt Island. The agency said the helicopter was apparently upside down in the moments after the crash.

The Aviation Safety Network database has 11 fatal crashes worldwide involving AS350 variants over the last 18 months alone.

The FAA said the NTSB will determine what caused the accident.

In October 2011, a helicopter crashed into the East River shortly after taking off from the East 34th Street heliport, killing three of the five people on board. The group was on a sightseeing flight when the pilot lost control of his 1976 Bell Ranger helicopter. The NTSB said it was too heavy to be in the air.

In 2013, a pilot carrying a group of tourists safely landed his chopper in the Hudson River, guiding his passengers to safety.

In 2009, a collision between a tour helicopter and a small plane over the Hudson River killed nine people.





