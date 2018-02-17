Mexico's military helicopter fell on its side upon crashing when it was trying to land near Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca.

Officials from the Mexican government and the state of Oaxaca were traveling to Pinotepa Nacional, the epicenter of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that rocked Mexico City and six other states, when their helicopter went down Friday.

The Interior Secretary, Alfonso Navarrete Prida, and the Governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat were onboard the military aircraft in addition to various officials from both administrations. Navarrete Prida and Murat survived the crash and only suffered "slight concussions," according to a tweet by the Interior Ministry.

Navarrete Prida told media that they were able to get out of the helicopter on their own two feet, despite the fact that there were fatalities and people wounded in the accident.

"There are people who have died, a public servant is fine, the governor of the State, the General of the area, Unfortunately, I understand that there are people who have lost their lives, and medical and rescue teams have already arrived," he said at the time.

"We were accompanied by military personnel, personnel from the State Government and Civil Protection, and there was also some Secretary of the Interior staff."

Through its Twitter account, the Interior Ministry reported that two of the people waiting for the arrival of that delegation that would supervise the situation in the area after the earthquake were killed.

Journalists traveling in the helicopter say that at least three bodies were lying in the field that was enabled as a landing area.

Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto said the crash took place while the helicopter was landing.

Details about those killed were not available.