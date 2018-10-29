This June 7, 2018, file photo shows a man carry an umbrella past the U.S. consulate building in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province after the United States evacuated several workers over medical testing that revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba and China.

A pulsing, humming sound that awoke an American diplomat in China night after night left her vomiting, off balance and with an aching head, according to NBC News, in the first comprehensive account of a suspected "health attack" on U.S. diplomats overseas.

She was eventually evacuated to the U.S., where doctors diagnosed vision and balance disorders and an "organic brain injury," similar to what doctors saw in more than two dozen people living in the U.S. embassy in Havana, according to interviews, documents and medical records.

Cuba and China have denied any role in the mysterious attacks, and now diplomats and doctors tell NBC News that they're concerned the U.S. may be downplaying whatever happened, at least in Guangzhou. (Citing privacy issues, the State Department wouldn't say if the China case is considered confirmed.)

Some of the diplomats who were evacuated have experienced suspected harassment and break-ins, which officials tell NBC News the FBI is investigating.

