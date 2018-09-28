Gunmen Rip Girl From Dad's Arms on NYC Street, Shoot Him

Video shows a trio armed men swarming a 30-year-old man walking with his 3-year-old daughter on an NYC street, then tearing the child away as they shoot at the father, cops say. Kerry Barrett reports. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Shocking surveillance video shows a group of armed men swarming a 30-year-old man walking with his 3-year-old daughter on a New York City street, then tearing the child away as they shoot at the father in broad daylight, the NYPD says.

Police say three men, their faces concealed in hoodies, approached the father as he was walking with the girl on University Avenue in the Bronx at around 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17. All three of them took out guns and one of them fired a shot but missed the victim, according to police.

The father then grabbed his daughter and tried to run away, but the men grabbed him and pulled the girl away, police said. The little girl, wearing bright pink or red pants, is seen running around her father in apparent fright, video shows.

One of the gunmen shot the victim once in the right leg, and the group then ran off, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The 3-year-old girl wasn't hurt, police said.

Police are looking for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.