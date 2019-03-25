A gun safe sold at Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide in November and December is being recalled due to an issue with the safe's locking mechanism, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says.
The recall is for the Stack-On Sentinel model safe made by Alpha Guardian, according to the CPSC.
Alpha Guardian has received one report of the safe opening without the use of a key or combination, which would mean someone could access the guns stored inside without authorization, the CPSC said.
The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the safe and contact Alpha Guardian for information on receiving a replacement safe or a full refund.
