15,000 Eggs Delivered to Norwegian Olympic Team After Google Translate Error - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Eagles Victory Parade: Relive Best Moments
OLY-PHILLY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

15,000 Eggs Delivered to Norwegian Olympic Team After Google Translate Error

“There was literally no end to the delivery,” chef Ståle Johansen told Norway’s Aftenposten

Published at 6:02 PM EST on Feb 6, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Best Moments From the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang

    Take a look at some of the most talked about moments from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Google Translate is great for those who wish to browse news stories on foreign websites or get some help with that Spanish homework. However, the free language translation tool has its limitations and its translations can often be lost in translation, as Norway’s Olympic Team chefs recently learned.

    The Norwegian camp needed some eggs for its athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea and turned to Google Translate for help drafting an order with a local Korean grocery store.

    Opening Ceremony in Photos: Flags, Fireworks, Tiger PuppetOpening Ceremony in Photos: Flags, Fireworks, Tiger Puppet

    But when a truck load of eggs arrived at their kitchen in Pyeongchang, they learned a translation error converted their order of 1,500 eggs to 15,000 eggs.

    “There was literally no end to the delivery. Absolutely unbelievable,” chef Ståle Johansen told Norway’s Aftenposten.

    Fortunately, the chefs were allowed to return the extra 13,500 eggs, but they say Norwegian athletes in need of protein can still expect a lot egg-wise.

    "There will be omelets, boiled and fried eggs and smoked salmon with scrambled eggs. And we hope there will be a lot of sugar bread made for medal winners. We have made our provisions for that," Johansen told Aftenposten.

    How to Eat Like an Olympian in South KoreaHow to Eat Like an Olympian in South Korea

    Johansen said they serve the Norwegian team around the clock, and if the chefs run out of provisions, at least they'll know not to draft an order on Google Translate. 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices