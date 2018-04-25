Ex-Cop Arrested in Golden State Killer Cold Case: Sources

The FBI has released these three sketches in their search for the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.

A man who was dubbed "The Golden State Killer" after he allegedly killed and raped multiple people across the state of California has been arrested, law enforcement sources tell NBC News on Wednesday.

A 72-year-old man named Joseph James DeAngelo, who appears to fit the description of the elusive California killer, was arrested overnight on two murder charges by police in Sacramento.

DeAngelo was being held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to records.



Authorities are expected to make the official "major announcement" at noon, according to the Sacramento District Attorney's Office.

NBC Affiliate KCRA said FBI agents and other law enforcement officials were outside a home in the Citrus Heights area of Sacramento County where property records showed DeAngelo lived for at least two decades.

The suspect, also known as the East Bay Rapist, was described as a white male and thought to be currently between the ages of 60 and 75 years old, and approximately 5'10" tall, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the killer is responsible for approximately 45 rapes, 12 homicides, and multiple residential burglaries between 1976 and 1986 in San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles area.

"It started on June 18, 1976, with the rape of a female in the Rancho Cordova-Carmichael area of Sacramento," FBI Special Agent Marcus Knutson, who was the case agent on the investigation, recalled.

"It’s personal for me being a Sacramento native. This is my home. This is where I’m from. And the fact that he did his crimes here and committed his crimes here, I kind of take it personally," Knutson said.



In 2016, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward and a national campaign to identify the killer.

East Area Rapist Attacks Map

Photo credit: FBI

