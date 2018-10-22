Guard Shoots Man Trying to Get Into Fox Station in DC

A security guard shot a man who broke through glass to enter the lobby of the Fox5 WTTG local television station Monday in Washington, D.C. News4's Darcy Spencer reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A security guard shot a man who broke through two doors and entered the lobby of WTTG, the local Fox station in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon.

The suspect, whose name was not released immediately, said he wanted Fox 5 to make contact with President Donald Trump, sources told News4. D.C. Police Commander Melvin Gresham said at a press conference that he could not confirm that possible motive.

D.C. police said the man was trying to get into the building on Wisconsin Avenue NW at Harrison Street. He kicked out the glass of two doors and was able to enter the building.

A female security guard tried to subdue the man with pepper spray but the man continued to act aggressively. The guard then shot him once inside the lobby of the studio, authorities said.

The suspect was not armed, Gresham said. No one else was injured.

The man was taken to George Washington University Hospital with a wound to the upper body. He was conscious when taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, Gresham said.

Fox 5 staffers wrote about the incident on Twitter as it unfolded.

"Everyone is okay," anchor Jim Lokay tweeted. "Sources tell us suspect tried to get into our secure building. Security guards opened fire."

"Man was conscious as he was transported into ambulance a few minutes ago. Surreal to be reporting on this," wrote reporter Lindsay Watts about 3:30 p.m.

Police said the call for the shooting was made about 3 p.m. They are checking surveillance cameras in the area for more information.

No further information was released immediately on the intruder's motive or identity. Police did not identify the security guard or specify her whereabouts.

Stay with NBC4 and NBCWashington.com for more on this developing story.