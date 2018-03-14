Chopper 4 over the scene in Brooklyn where four people, including a toddler, were found dead. (Published 3 hours ago)

Four people, including a toddler, have been found shot in the head in a Brooklyn apartment, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

All of the four found shot -- a female toddler and three men -- were pronounced dead at the scene of on Thatford Avenue in Brownsville early Wednesday.

No one is in custody; investigators are trying to determine whether the deaths were murder-suicide or if a suspect is on the loose, sources say. Law enforcement sources say there was no sign of forced entry to the apartment, which is part of a large residential complex.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed a huge police presence with several local streets blocked off. A woman was seen on a stretcher outside, holding her chest and crying; it's not clear if she's related to the four dead. Crime scene investigators were seen carrying evidence bags and equipment in and out of the home.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The NYPD is expected to provide additional information at a news briefing later Wednesday.