Four Homeless Men Beaten to Death in NYC's Chinatown
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Four Homeless Men Beaten to Death in NYC's Chinatown

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    Four homeless men were beaten to death overnight with a metal object in Chinatown, authorities confirmed early Saturday.

    A 24-year-old man is in custody in the brutal slayings, they said.

    Two victims were found on East Bowery Street around 2 a.m., police said - one dead and one in critical condition.

    A short time later three victims, all dead, were found on East Broadway. They all had head trauma from apparently being struck with a metal object of some kind. 

    The suspect was discovered in the vicinity of the original assault, police added. Further details on him were not immediately available.

    This is a developing story. 

