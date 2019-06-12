Florida Woman Made Man's Private Parts Bleed During Argument, Police Say

A Florida woman found herself behind bars after police say a physical altercation with her live-in boyfriend led to her grabbing his private parts and making them bleed.

Officers in Brevard County took 21-year-old Katie Lee Pitchford into custody after the incident last Tuesday morning at the home, charging her with battery in the case.

According to the Miami Herald, officers arrived at the home where the victim says Pitchford became enraged and attacked him with a hair brush before punching and scratching him.

The victim told officers that Pitchford later grabbed his private parts and “squeezed them until they were bleeding” according to the paper, adding he wrestled her arms away when she was choking him as he fled the area and called police.

Pitchford, who was already on felony probation for resisting arrest with violence from 2017, admitted the two argued but told officers there was no physical altercations. Officers said the victim had blood on his face and noticeable bruising.

She is being held with no bond in the case.