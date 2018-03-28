A Florida Mom Thought She Put Her Car Into Park. Her Husband and Daughter Ended Up in a Pool

A Florida woman's husband and daughter ended up in a pool along with her car when she mistakenly thought she put the vehicle in park but it rolled into the water.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the car submerged in the pool Tuesday after deputies responded just after 2 p.m.





Officials said the mom ran back into her apartment to grab money and thought she'd put the car in park but it didn't go all the way into park.

Her husband and daughter were in the car when it went into the pool but were able to make it out safely.

