Little Caesars Employee Shoots, Kills Attacker in Clown Mask - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Little Caesars Employee Shoots, Kills Attacker in Clown Mask

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Florida Little Caesars Clown Mask Attack

    A worker at a Florida Little Caesars shot and killed a man who was wearing a clown mask after he was attacked with a wooden post and scissors, officials said.

    (Published Monday, May 28, 2018)

    A worker at a Little Caesars pizza shop in Florida fatally shot a man wearing a clown mask who attacked him with a wooden pole and scissors, officials said.

    The incident happened just before midnight Saturday as the employee was leaving the pizza chain's Holly Hill restaurant after closing, WESH reported.

    Police said the suspect hit the employee with a wooden pole until it broke then tried to stab him with scissors. The worker pulled out his gun, for which he has a concealed weapons permit, and fired several shots at close range. The attacker was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

    The employee, identified as Heriberto Feliciano, was hospitalized for face and shoulder injuries, police said.

    Top News Photos: 3 Dead in Belgium Hostage Standoff

    [NATL] Top News Photos: 3 Dead in Belgium Hostage Standoff
    Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

    Surveillance video from the restaurant shows the suspect in the clown mask walking outside the restaurant and attacking the employee as he locked up the shop.

    Police haven't released the name of the suspect.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices