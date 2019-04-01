Flight Delays Reported as Computer Outage Hits Airlines

The cabin of an airplane delayed in Chicago by a nationwide server outage on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Flights were experiencing delays across the country Monday morning as several airlines dealt with a computer issue, they said online.

Many of the airlines were telling passengers who had complained on Twitter that they were dealing with a technical issue. American Airlines identified AeroData, which provides airlines with flight software

"AeroData is currently experiencing a technical issue that is impacting multiple carriers. They're working on a fix as quickly as they can," American Airlines replied to one person Monday morning.

Delta said before 7 a.m. ET that it was "experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running."

Southwest said that tech issues were "affecting our flights system wide."

About a quarter of flights at airports in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., were delayed, according FlightAware's MiseryMap. A significant portion of flights in Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and Miami were also delayed. It wasn't immediately clear how many delays were due to the outage.