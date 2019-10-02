Multiple Injuries Reported After Vintage WWII-era Plane Crash, Fire at Bradley International Airport

Multiple people have been injured in a vintage plane crash Wednesday morning at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

State police said troopers and firefighters responded to the airport in Windsor Locks for the crash around 10 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a vintage B-17 aircraft that is registered out of Massachusetts crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land. Officials tell us the plane slid off the runway during landing.

Vintage B-17 Military Plane Crashes at Connecticut Airport

A vintage military plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Conn. (Published 24 minutes ago)

The plane involved is a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft, according to the airport. It's unclear how many people were on board the plane.

The plane is a civilian registered aircraft and is not flown by the military, the FAA added.

Rescues are currently underway and there is an active fire at the airport, the airport added. At least six patients were taken to Hartford Hospital, including one via Lifestar and five by ambulance, the hospital said. We're awaiting a press conference from the hospital, which is a Level 1 trauma center and has mobilized a trauma team.

Bradley International Airport is currently closed and officials said they expect it to remain closed until at least 1 p.m. Traffic is being diverted to TF Green Airport in Rhode Island.

The plane was at Bradley Airport for the "Wings of Freedom Tour" sponsored by the Collings Foundation. It is registed out of Stowe, Mass. The B-17 bomber was known at one point as the "Flying Fortress" or the 909.

The Collings Foundation released a statement about the crash on Wednesday morning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley," the foundation said.

"The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known," foundation officials added.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.