Search on for Calif. Teddy Bear Carried Off by Balloons

The flying stuffed animal could have landed anywhere in San Diego or Orange County, according to the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office

By Andrew Johnson

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    NWS Los Angeles

    A high-flying lost teddy bear caused the National Weather Service to launch an investigation of sorts to reunite a Southern California kid with his stuffed animal.

    NWS Los Angeles said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon that a user asked for help in "tracking down an important missing teddy bear."

    The organization said the bear floated away in a cluster of balloons Sunday morning in Westchester, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

    The stuffed animal is a small black bear with a brown snout and paws.

    Due to the winds, the flying stuffed animal could have landed anywhere in San Diego or Orange County, NWS Los Angeles said.

    NWS Los Angeles coined the phrase #FindHerbertBear to encourage users to spread the word and find the beloved bear.

    Message NBC 7 San Diego on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram if you have any information. Users can also message NWS Los Angeles on Twitter.

      

