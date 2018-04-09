FBI Raids Office of Trump Attorney Michael Cohen

In this file photo, President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen appears in front of members of the media on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Washington.

FBI agents on Monday raided the office of Michael D. Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, seizing records related to several topics including payments to a pornographic-film actress, the New York Times reported.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained the search warrant after receiving a referral from the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, according to Mr. Cohen’s lawyer, who called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” the Times reported

A person with knowledge of the matter later confirmed to NBC News that search warrants were executed at Cohen’s office.



The search does not appear to be directly related to Mueller’s investigation, but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave to prosecutors in New York, the newspaper reported.

Trump Threatens China With Tariffs in Escalating Trade War

Administration officials stress this is only a proposal and so far, the tariff threats are only a war of words, but China has already made threats of their own. Chinese leaders say they are prepared to tax 50 billion dollars in American products, from soy beans to jumbo jets. (Published Friday, April 6, 2018)

Cohen's attorney, Stephen Ryan. said later the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are "in part" related to Mueller's investigation.

Ryan said agents seized "protected attorney client communications." He said the use of the search warrants is "completely inappropriate and unnecessary."

Cohen is Trump's longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.

Trump Goes Off Script, Makes Rape Claim About Immigrant Caravans

President Donald Trump went off script in West Virginia, renewing claims about voter fraud and criminals crossing the border after literally throwing his script in the air. Trump also used the event to make claims that women were raped at "levels nobody has ever seen before" as part of their journey north from Central America. He did not cite evidence for the claim, which a BuzzFeed reporter who has been covering the caravan said was false. (Published Friday, April 6, 2018)







