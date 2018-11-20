Feds Have Paid Undercover Informants in Migrant Caravan - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Feds Have Paid Undercover Informants in Migrant Caravan

The 4,000 migrants have used WhatsApp text message groups as a way to organize and communicate

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    Shadows are reflected on a wall as members of the Central American migrant caravan moves in the pre-dawn hours on Nov. 2, 2018, in Matias Romero, Mexico.

    The Department of Homeland Security is gathering intelligence from paid undercover informants inside the migrant caravan that is now reaching the California-Mexico border as well as monitoring the text messages of migrants, according to two DHS officials.

    The 4,000 migrants, mainly from Honduras, have used WhatsApp text message groups as a way to organize and communicate along their journey to the California border, and DHS personnel have joined those groups to gather that information, NBC News reported.

    The intelligence gathering techniques are combined with reports from DHS personnel working in Mexico with the government there in an effort to keep tabs on the caravan's size, movements and any potential security threats.

