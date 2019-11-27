Father-Son Drag Racers Arrested After Posting Crash Online

Port Authority police say they arrested 25-year-old Chadwick Quinones of New Jersey and his dad, 44-year-old Fred Ordine, after they became aware of a drag race video the duo posted on Instagram.

Maybe these father-son drag racers shouldn't have done it for the "gram."

Port Authority police say they arrested 25-year-old Chadwick Quinones of New Jersey and his dad, 44-year-old Fred Ordine, after they became aware of a dashcam video the duo posted on Instagram which allegedly shows them racing their Corvettes through the Lincoln Tunnel.

The high-speed race occurred around 10 p.m. on Feb. 9, police said, and resulted in an accident inside the tunnel's North Tube.

In the dashcam footage, the vehicle can be seen going at high speed, racing past commuter buses and other vehicles. As a yellow Corvette attempts to pass, the car loses control and spins into another vehicle.

Quinones initially fled the scene but later returned and admitted his involvement in the accident. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exhibit registration and careless driving.

But thanks to the video Quinones had posted to his Instagram, which was later deleted after detectives asked him about it, the driver and his father now both face reckless endangerment, reckless driving and illegal speed contest charges.

The video was reposted by others and Quinones's account was still tagged in some of the posts, police said.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.