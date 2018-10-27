BREAKING:
Multiple Deaths In Shooting at Synagogue
Home
News
Local
Politics
U.S. & World
Sports
Phillies
Eagles
Sixers
Health
Wednesday's Child
Weird
Growing Greater Philadelphia
Weather
Forecast
Severe Weather Central
School Closing Alerts
Maps & Radar
Weather Stories
Weather Alerts
Politics
Investigators
NBC10 Investigators
NBC10 Responds
How to Submit to NBC10 Responds
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Jobs at NBC10
TV Listings
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Premier League Soccer
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
51°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
See It, Share It
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
PHOTOS: Fatal Shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh
By
Danielle Abreu
13 PHOTOS
33 minutes ago
A gunman
attacked a Pennsylvania synagogue
Saturday morning, the Jewish Sabbath, killing and wounding multiple people.
Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, officials said. Police said the 46-year-old suspect was in custody.
Several law enforcement agencies, including SWAT teams, converged onto the tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community, to respond to the attack.
More Photo Galleries
Historic 1784 Inn Moved in Its Entirety to New Location
Latin American Music Awards Red Carpet Looks
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
WCAU Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices