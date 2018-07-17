In this Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, some roofs damaged by the whip of Hurricane Maria are shown still exposed to rainy weather conditions, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

After hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans were denied FEMA assistance to rebuild their homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, most of the families who have appealed the agency's decision have not received aid, NBC News reported.

The agency has either denied or not answered 79 percent of the appeals, leaving residents and officials worried about the fate of their homes as the island prepares to face another hurricane season.

At least 335,748 applications from thousands of Puerto Ricans asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for disaster assistance to fix their hurricane-ravaged homes were denied. Many decided to appeal the agency's decision to not grant them aid.

As of July 12, “there have been more than 43,000 appealed cases from survivors of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Of those, more than 7,500 have been approved and more than 34,000 have been deemed ineligible,” said Lenisha Smith, a FEMA spokesperson, in a statement to NBC News.

The agency said applicants can be "deemed ineligible" if they are unable to prove sufficient damage, if they could not be contacted for an inspection, or if FEMA was unable to prove the applicant's identity, occupancy or home ownership status.