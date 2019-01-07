NYC Firefighter Helping Crash Victims Plunges to Death Off Bridge

Steven Pollard, 30, is the 1,151 member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty. Tracie Strahan and Katherine Creag report. (Published 3 hours ago)

An FDNY firefighter died late Sunday after he fell more than 50 feet off a bridge in Brooklyn while trying to help injured people at the scene of a car wreck, officials say.

Probationary firefighter Steven Pollard, 30, who comes from a family of FDNY firefighters, rushed to the scene of the crash around 10 p.m. on the westbound side of the Belt Parkway, just east of Flatbush, FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said early Monday at a press conference. Pollard tried jumping from one side to the other when he slipped through a gap on the Mill Basin overpass and plunged 52 feet to the concrete below.

Pollard, who was assigned to Ladder Company 170 in Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later. He had been on the job for a year and a half and is the 1,151 member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

"It's an incredibly sad night for the Pollard family, for the Fire Department family, and for our city," Nigro said. "He lost his life tonight in the process of helping others."

Pollard’s father, Ray, is a retired FDNY firefighter who was on the job for 31 years for Ladder Company 102 in Brooklyn. His brother, Ray Jr., is currently an FDNY firefighter and has been for 11 years for Ladder Company 114. He is also survived by his mother.

Mayor de Blasio went to the hospital after the accident.

"This is a family who has done so much for New York City and now they're going through this loss and this pain. It's a very, very tough situation," de Blasio said.

Two men inside one of the crashed vehicles were seriously injured, Nigro said. The road was shut down for hours following the crash, but has since reopened.

The NYPD said on Twitter that "our hearts are with our @FDNY colleagues tonight."

The last time an FDNY firefighter was killed in the line of duty was last year when 15-year veteran Michael R. Davidson died battling a blaze at an Edward Norton film shoot in Harlem last March.

Funeral arrangements are pending.