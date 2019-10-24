NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: A view of the FDNY logo at FDNY firehouse Engine 34 Ladder 21 on September 7, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/NHLI via Getty Images)

An FDNY firefighter has been arrested after being accused of raping his 18-year-old niece for the past decade, a senior law enforcement source tells NBC New York.

Raynardee Detres, 46, was arrested Wednesday at Family Court in Hempstead and charged with several counts of rape, criminal sex act, act in manner injurious to a child and sex abuse, according to the NYPD.

Detres is a firefighter at Engine 230 in Brooklyn, according to the source. He's being held at Brooklyn Central Booking.

The FDNY said Detres has been suspended without pay for four weeks, which it said is the maximum amount of time it can do so under city regulations.

Attorney information for Detres wasn't immediately available.