Steam Pipe Explodes, Spews Smoke Over Manhattan

A steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District shut down the bustling area as Thursday's morning rush got underway, sending thick smoke billowing over Manhattan, leaving a crater in the middle of the street and turning the immediate area into a smoking ghost town as investigators cleared traffic.

No immediate injuries were reported in the 6:30 a.m. blast near Fifth Avenue and 21st Street. Smoke was still spewing rapidly from the ground 90 minutes into the emergency response as authorities tried to isolate the source of the blast. Debris, including chunks of asphalt, littered the nearby streets and cars that happened to be at the scene of the time were entirely encased in mud.



The smoke turned white, then gray, then black and continued to alternate colors, indicating the possible presence of a fire underneath the ground. Water also filled the street near the hole in the ground, but there was no immediate confirmation of a main break or any fire.

News 4 has reached out to Con Edison and the NYPD. The FDNY confirmed its response to an explosion; evacuations were ordered in the immediate area.

The blast comes almost exactly 11 years to the day of a steam pipe explosion near Grand Central. That rush-hour explosion on July 18, 2007, shot debris 40 stories in the air, raining mud on midtown. In that case, authorities said an 83-year-old underground pipe near the transit hub failed.



A cause of Thursday's blast remains under investigation.

