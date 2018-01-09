5 Killed as Mudslides Hit Wildfire-Ravaged SoCal

The first major storm of 2018 has prompted a mudslide and gas leak in Montecito. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

Five people are dead following a powerful overnight storm that swept through Santa Barbara County and unleashed flooding and mudslides that carried boulders and debris through neighborhoods.

More details about the fatalities were not immediately available.

At least four people were rescued earlier Tuesday from the damaging mud and debris flows, which ruptured a gas line and closed part of the 101 Freeway and other roads in Montecito, Two men and a woman were pulled from mud and debris along Hot Springs Road. A 14-year-old girl was rescued after she was trapped for hours in a destroyed home.

Fire officials said "multiple rescues" were underway early Tuesday and several homes were swept off their foundations by powerful floodwaters.

The mud flow also prompted the closure of the 101 Freeway. All major roads connected to the 101 Freeway were also closed near Montecito.

Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Amber Anderson said helicopters are being used for rescues because roads are blocked by downed trees and power lines.

The debris and mud flows were first reported along with a house fire before 4 a.m. on the 800 block of Park Hill Avenue, according to Ventura CHP. Officials later confirmed the fire was related to a gas leak that was caused by the debris flow.

At least one additional structure was reportedly in flames on the 600 block of El Bosque Road. Authorities also said they received reports of at least three homes damaged by mud and debris flows.

The flooding comes just weeks after the Thomas fire burned nearly 282,000 acres in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, stripping hillsides of vegetation needed to stem water runoff during rainstorms. Burn areas are more susceptible to flooding because rain bounces off the barren surface instead of being absorbed into the soil.