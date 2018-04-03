So far, 2018 has not been good for some major retailers. What do you do if you're hanging onto a gift card for a store that is closing?

Still have a Toys R Us gift card?

Since announcing last month it was going out of business, Toys R Us customers have been scrambling to spend that list bit of store credit before the toy chain stops accepting gift cards on April 21.

And with Toys R Us and Babies R Us retail websites already shut down, shoppers who don't live near one of the remaining brick and mortar stores are left with few options.

Bed Bath and Beyond is offering an alternative: exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for Bed Bath and Beyond e-gift cards.

Little Boy Has Epic Reaction to News of Toys R Us Closing

Little Jack is absolutely beside himself when he learns about Toys "R" Us closing "forever." (Credit: Brandi Murray) (Published Thursday, March 22, 2018)

But customers won't get the full face value of the gift card. The home goods retailer is offering $16.05 for a $25 card, and for a $100 card, you can get $64.20. Bed Bath and Beyond said it will also accept cards with partial balances, as long as they're over $20. Shoppers can spend the credit in stores or online.

In order to see what your gift card is worth and redeem your credit at Bed Bath and Beyond, click here. The offer will end at 11:59 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, April 5.