Former Judge Arrested After Wife He Once Assaulted Is Found Dead

A former Ohio judge convicted of assaulting his estranged wife in 2014 was taken into custody last week after she was found dead, NBC News reported.

Lance Mason served nine months for the assault on Aisha Fraser, which took place in front of their children, according to NBC affiliate WKYC. After his release, Mason was hired to serve in Cleveland's government, but he was fired Saturday after his arrest.

Police in Shaker Heights, Ohio, didn't immediately give details about Fraser's death but called it a "terrible tragedy."

Fraser was a teacher for two decades and an uncle said in a statement that "Heaven just got a magnificent angel," according to WKYC.

Anyone affected by domestic violence can receive help, advice, information or crisis intervention by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visiting the website thehotline.org.