Erica Garner held a vigil and “die-in” on Staten Island Thursday in memory of her father, the 43-year-old who died while being taken into NYPD custody earlier this year. News 4's Brynn Gingras reports. (Published Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014)

Erica Garner, the eldest daughter of the New York City man killed in a police chokehold in a case that sparked nationwide protests, died Saturday after suffering an asthma-triggered heart attack earlier this month, the Rev. Al Sharpton said. She was 27.

Garner died of natural causes at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, Sharpton confirmed to NBC 4 New York at the hospital.

"She was a warrior to the end," Sharpton said.



Her official Twitter account also confirmed her passing, saying: "May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here."

Her mother Esaw Snipes-Garner said her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August. Doctors said Erica Garner's pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.



Garner became an activist protesting police brutality after her father Eric Garner's death in 2014. He had been selling illegal cigarettes on a Staten Island street corner when he was arrested and a white police officer put the black man in a chokehold.

A video of the arrest -- in which Eric Garner cried out repeatedly "I can't breathe!" — was posted online.

A grand jury opted not to indict the officer seen on video administering the chokehold, a tactic prohibited under NYPD rules, prompting massive protests in New York City and around the country.



Asthma also affected her father. While the medical examiner determined Eric Garner's death to be a result of neck compression from the police chokehold, the autopsy report cited asthma, obesity and heart disease as contributing factors. Eric Garner's death was ruled a homicide.

