Couple Has Baby From Embryo Frozen 24 Years Ago - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Couple Has Baby From Embryo Frozen 24 Years Ago

It's possible she's the oldest embryo to result in a live birth

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Reasons Why Philly is About to Look Better Than Ever
    Getty Images, Photo-illustration

    A baby conceived in 1992 has finally been born a generation later, NBC News reported.

    Emma Gibson was frozen as an embryo and donated to a faith-based clinic in Knoxville that specializes in embryo donation and adoption, according to doctors and the parents of the girl born Nov. 25.

    "I think she looks pretty perfect to have been frozen all those years ago," said her dad, Benjamin Gibson, in a statement.

    While there are no official, public databases on the ages of embryos that are transferred into the womb, experts told NBC News it's certainly possible she's the oldest embryo to result in a live birth.

    2017: A Year in Photos

    [NATL]Attacks, Protests, Tragedies and Hope: 2017 in Photos
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices