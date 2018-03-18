2 Injured in Austin After Possible Explosion - NBC 10 Philadelphia
2 Injured in Austin After Possible Explosion

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Authorities Respond to Possible Explosion in Austin

    Emergency Crews in Austin are responding to a reported explosion that happened in the southwest part of the city Sunday night. (Published 8 minutes ago)

    Emergency Crews in Austin are responding to a reported explosion that happened in the southwest part of the city Sunday night.

    Austin Police said two men were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not expected to be life-threatening. Police are urging people to avoid the area.

    The Austin-Travis County EMS service tweeted that the location was in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive. Austin Police tweeted that residents in the area should stay in their homes and follow any instructions provided by officers. 

    Earlier Sunday, law enforcement officials announced an increased reward to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest in the investigation of the deadly package bombings that happened earlier this month in Austin. Two Austin residents were killed and two were critically injured in the bombings.

    The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Austin police department are asking for the public's help in identifying suspect(s) responsible for the package bombs.

    Police said the bombings in east Austin — two on March 12 and one on March 2 — are likely linked.

    The March 2 bombing killed Anthony Stephan House after he handled a box left on his front porch.

    Refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

