Easy SAT Test Has Students Crying Over 'Shocking' Low Scores - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Easy SAT Test Has Students Crying Over 'Shocking' Low Scores

Published 2 hours ago

    High school students across the country are upset with June's SAT exam — not because it was too hard but because it was too easy, NBC News reported.

    Students are demanding that the College Board rescore the test after they got lower-than-expected scores even if they answered more questions correctly than the first time they took it.

    "I was really shocked and sad," said Ashley Kim, a rising senior from Fort Lee, New Jersey, whose math score dropped 20 points despite five more correct questions.

    A College Board spokesperson said more points were taken off of the June exam because it was easier than others. That is done to make the scores comparable with prior exams.

