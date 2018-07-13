High school students across the country are upset with June's SAT exam — not because it was too hard but because it was too easy, NBC News reported.

Students are demanding that the College Board rescore the test after they got lower-than-expected scores even if they answered more questions correctly than the first time they took it.

"I was really shocked and sad," said Ashley Kim, a rising senior from Fort Lee, New Jersey, whose math score dropped 20 points despite five more correct questions.

A College Board spokesperson said more points were taken off of the June exam because it was easier than others. That is done to make the scores comparable with prior exams.