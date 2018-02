An earthquake occurred in the city of Pohang, South Korea, about 105 miles south of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games host city of Pyeongchang, on Sunday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it expects minor damage, possibly cracks on walls and things falling off shelves, around the epicenter. There is no tsunami warning, the USGS said.

There was no report of casualties and the NBC teams covering the Olympics did not feel any tremors in Pyeongchang.