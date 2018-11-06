Some Duncan Hines Cake Mixes Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Some Duncan Hines Cake Mixes Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

The recall includes Duncan Hines' Classic White, Classic Yellow, Butter Golden and Signature Confetti cake mixes

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Duncan Hines via FDA
    Some Duncan Hines cake mixes have been recalled by Conagra Brands after a sample of Classic White cake mix tested positive for Salmonella.

    Some Duncan Hines cake mixes have been recalled after a sample of the brand's Classic White cake mix showed a positive finding of Salmonella. The sample may be linked to an outbreak being investigated by the CDC and FDA, Conagra Brands said in a news release. 

    The recall includes Duncan Hines' Classic White, Classic Yellow, Butter Golden and Signature Confetti cake mixes. 

    Conagra, Duncan Hines' parent company, said there are five occurrences of illness due to Salmonella being investigated by the CDC and FDA. Individuals who fell ill have reported eating cake mix at some point before getting sick — though some may have consumed the mix raw. 

    "Consumers are reminded not to consume any raw batter," Conagra said. "Cake mixes and batter can be made with ingredients such as eggs or flour which can carry risks of bacteria that are rendered harmless by baking, frying or boiling."

    The recall applies to products sold in the U.S. and some international exports, with use-by dates of March 2019.

    Affected products have the following UPC codes:

    • 644209307500
    • 644209307494
    • 644209307593
    • 644209414550
    The company is urging consumers to not consume the recalled items and to return them to the store where they were originally purchased. 

      

