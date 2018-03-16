Two of the Dr. Brown’s Lovey pacifier & teether holders that were recalled on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

More than half a million animal-shaped pacifier and teether holders are being recalled because the snap that attaches to pacifiers and teethers can fray and detach, posing a choking hazard.

Sixty-seven reports of the ribbon on Dr. Browns Lovey pacifier and teether holders fraying and the snap detaching have been reported to Handi-Craft Company, which distributed the toys in the U.S. to retailers like Walmart Toys R Us, Babies R Us and others. There have been no reported injuries.

About 590,000 of the recalled products were sold in the U.S. between August 2015 and this month for about $10, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which issued the recall notice.

Anyone with one of the holders (identifying information below) should take them away from children and contact the company for instructions on receiving a replacement or comparable merchandise. Handi-Craft can be reached by phone at 833-224-7674 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT on weekdays. For more information, visit this website.

The recalled holders come in the following styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny

Only certain lot codes, found on the holders' tags, are included in the recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917.