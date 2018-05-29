Dow Falls 450 Points Amid Italy Turmoil, China Trade Talks - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Dow Falls 450 Points Amid Italy Turmoil, China Trade Talks

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images, File
    This April 2, 2018, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in lower Manhattan.

    The Dow Jones industrial average shed 450 points, or 1.6 percent, by midday as political turmoil in Italy and difficult trade talks with China caused the market to wobble, CNBC reported.

    Goldman Sachs, Boeing and J.P. Morgan Chase led the Dow's losses. The S&P 500 dropped 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq composite fell nearly 1 percent.

    The euro dropped below $1.16, its lowest level against the dollar this year, as Italian debt rates rose.

    The country has been trying to establish a stable government as anti-establishment forces abandoned an effort to create a ruling coalition over the weekend.

    Trump Threatens China With Tariffs in Escalating Trade War

    [NATL] Trump Threatens $100 Billion in Tariffs Against China in Escalating Trade War

    Administration officials stress this is only a proposal and so far, the tariff threats are only a war of words, but China has already made threats of their own. Chinese leaders say they are prepared to tax 50 billion dollars in American products, from soy beans to jumbo jets. 

    (Published Friday, April 6, 2018)
