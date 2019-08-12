Dole Pulls Baby Spinach Over Salmonella Fears

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is recalling a limited number of cases of baby spinach over concerns about possible health risk from Salmonella.

The company said in a statement Friday it was working closely with regulatory officials and that no illnesses had been reported in connection with the recall.

The affected products are 6 oz Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 oz Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019.

They were distributed in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. The products are expired, Dole says, and should no longer be on retail shelves. Dole says the recall was prompted by a sample of baby spinach that tested positive for Salmonella.

Customers are advised to check any spinach bags they may have in their homes and toss any that apply to the recall.

Salmonella can cause foodborne illnesses in people who eat contaminated products. Symptoms of infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Most healthy adults and kids rarely become ill after being exposed to Salmonella, but infection can be dangerous for vulnerable groups.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Anyone with questions can call the Doll Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.