Video Shows Woman Go on Hate-Filled Tirade Toward NYC Bus Rider

A woman went on a hate-filled rant on a New York City bus, screaming racist threats toward a woman wearing a headscarf, a video posted to YouTube shows.

The 31-second video posted by Nightblade called “Racist Tirade on a NYC bus” has been viewed more than 13,000 times. It shows a woman threatening to have the other woman deported.

The woman, who verbally identified herself in the video as Ashley, can be heard saying, “I’m getting into a fight with some Muslim chick because she has an attitude because she thinks she has rights that she doesn’t have.”

The video continues with the woman’s tirade as she is heard saying on the packed bus, “Oh wait is that ICE? They’re here for you.”

The person who recorded the video told Gothamist that the rant happened on the S53 bus from Bay Ridge to Staten Island. The videographer continued to tell Gothamist that the bus driver defused the situation over the intercom shortly after the video ended.

Earlier this year, a Manhattan lawyer was caught on video ranting against Spanish-speaking restaurant workers. He complained to another restaurant employee that "it's America" and that in a Manhattan eatery "staff should be speaking English."

The lawyer was later evicted from his part-time office in a midtown building, which cited his "offensive" comments. An apology was posted to Twitter and LinkedIn accounts linked to the lawyer, though it wasn't immediately confirmed if he was the one who posted the messages.