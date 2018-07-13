Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington.

What to Know Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein called on Americans to put aside partisan squabbling over Mueller's investigation and work together

The hackers allegedly created the fictitious online personae including "DCLeaks" and "Guccifer 2.0" to release stolen documents

The Mueller probe had already resulted in the indictments of 20 people, including Trump associates Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn

Twelve Russian intelligence officials have been indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into 2016 election hacking for allegedly infiltrating the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton presidential campaign ahead of the 2016 election, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced Friday.

The indictment — which comes days before President Donald Trump holds a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin — was the clearest allegation yet of Russian efforts to meddle in American politics. U.S. intelligence agencies have said the interference was aimed at helping the presidential campaign of Trump, a Republican, and harming the election bid of Clinton, his Democratic opponent.

Read the indictment here.

Rosenstein alleged the sweeping and coordinated effort to break into key Democratic email accounts in an announcement at the Justice Department in Washington just as Trump was arriving for a meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

Rosenstein said he briefed Trump on the charges earlier this week and the president was aware of the announcement.



The internet "allows foreign adversaries to attack Americans in new and unexpected ways," Rosenstein said. "Free and fair elections are hard-fought and contentious and there will always be adversaries who work to exacerbate domestic differences and try to confuse, divide and conquer us."

Before the indictments were announced on Friday, Trump referred to the Russia investigation as a"rigged witch-hunt" that hurts the U.S. relationship with Russia. He also said that he "will absolutely bring up meddling" in his meeting with Russia.

Eleven of the officers are accused of hacking computers and stealing and releasing documents to interfere with the election, while the 12th allegedly conspired to infiltrate election administration organizations like boards of elections. Justice Department officials said information on about 500,000 voters was stolen from a state election board; officials didn't say what state.

The indictment doesn't contain allegations that the conspiracy managed to change the result of the election, nor does it say any Americans conspired with the Russians, though the indictment says an unnamed U.S. congressional candidate reached out to a ficitious hacker allegedly created by the Russians for stolen documents and received some.



"There is no allegation in this indictment that any American citizen committed a crime. There is no allegation the conspiracy changed the vote count or affected any election result," Rosenstein said.

In March 2016, before hacking the DNC, the conspirators allegedly hacked the email accounts of volunteers and employees of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, including the email account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

A month later, they hacked the computer networks of the DNC and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, according to the indictment. The Russians are accused of monitoring the computers of dozens of DCCC and DNC employees, implanting hundreds of files containing malicious computer code or malware and stealing emails and other documents.

Beginning in June, the hackers released tens of thousands of stolen email and documents using fictitious online personae including "DCLeaks" and "Guccifer 2.0," according to the indictment.

A candidate for U.S. Congress requested stolen documents from Guccifer 2.0 in August 2016 and received information on their opponent. That person is not named in the indictment.

The indictment also mentions a written conversation between Guccifer 2.0 and "a person who was in regular contact with senior members" of Trump's campaign — political operative Roger Stone revealed last year that he had that conversation with Guccifer 2.0 but denied working with Russian officials to influence the election; U.S. officials hadn't named Guccifer as a Russian operative at the time.



This March, NBC News reported that Mueller was assembling a criminal case against the Russians who carried out the hacking and leaking of private information designed to hurt Democrats in the 2016 election. The charges were expected to rely on secret intelligence gathered by the CIA, the FBI, the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security, NBC reported.

Rosenstein called on Americans to put aside partisan squabbling over Mueller's investigation and work together to keep the perpetrators accountable.



"Partisan warfare fueled by modern technology does not fairly reflect the grace, dignity and unity of the American people," he said. "The blame for election interference belongs to the people who committed election interference."

The Mueller probe had already resulted in the indictments of 20 people, chief among them Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has been charged with tax and bank fraud, obstruction of justice and other crimes. Manafort has denied all accusations and is in jail awaiting the start of his trial later this month.

Former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador.



In addition to Flynn, four others have pleaded guilty: George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser; Richard Pinedo, who sold bank account numbers to Russians; Rick Gates, a former campaign adviser; and Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer.

Others who have been indicted: 13 Russian nationals accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian political consultant associate of Manafort's.

Scott Gelman, Allie Weintraub and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



