5 Deputies Shot, 1 Fatally, in Colo. Shooting Incident

Five sheriff's deputies were shot, one fatally, after an early morning shooting incident in Douglas County, Colorado, that left the suspect dead, the sheriff's office there said.

The sheriff's office tweeted that there were "multiple deputies down" after officers responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to the Copper Canyon Apartments on County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.

It was a domestic disturbance incident, the Associated Press reported.

"During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect shot five deputies, killing one. He also shot two civilians. The sheriff's office said the suspect was shot and "believed to be dead" and "no longer a threat."

A spokesperson for the Sky Ridge Medical Center said the hospital received three patients, in non-critical condition, involved in the incident. The spokesperson did not specify if they were officers or civilians.

The sheriff's office advised people in the area "to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls."

An emergency shelter was set up "due to the size" of the incident, the sheriff's office said. "If anyone has been displaced from their homes due to this event please feel free to head there."



Multiple agencies are on accident alert due to the incident, including Douglas County, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.

NBC affiliate 9News reported that drivers involved in accidents are asked "not to call law enforcement unless a driver is impaired, it's a hit and run, someone is injured or dead or if damaged vehicles are blocking the road."

This story is developing. Please refresh the page for updates.