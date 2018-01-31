Consumer reporter Susan Hogan talks with Robert Schoshinski of the Federal Trade Commission about the steps you should take to protect yourself after the massive security breach at Equifax. (Published Friday, Sept. 8, 2017)

How to Protect Your Identity After the Equifax Breach

After disclosing a massive data breach last year, Equifax said it would offer consumers one year of free credit-monitoring. However, consumers only have until Wednesday, Jan. 31 to sign up.

The credit reporting company also said it would waive the fee for credit freezes through January 31. But as the deadline approached this week, the company extended it to June 30, 2018, CNBC reported.

The personal information of over 145 million people was exposed during the massive breach, including names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and some driver's license numbers.

While signing up for Equifax's free credit-monitoring service can't hurt, you only are alerted if there's a change to your credit report. This means that by the time you're notified, fraud already may have occurred. And it does nothing to protect your credit report at the other two major credit-reporting firms, Experian and TransUnion.

