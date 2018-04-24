Two Dallas police officers and a civilian have been shot near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas, police confirm. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two Dallas police officers and a civilian were shot in northeast Dallas Thursday afternoon. Multiple sources have confirmed to NBC DFW that one of the officers has died.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. outside The Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive.

One person was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, according to a hospital spokesperson.



The civilian's condition is not known at this time. Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said the civilian is a loss prevention officer at The Home Depot.







The shooter is still at large, who police believe is still armed.



Officers are currently searching for 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez, who they are calling a "person of interest." The photo is a mugshot from January when Juarez was arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle.

NBC 5's Jack Highberger spoke with Juarez's grandmother, Janie Longoria, Tuesday night. She said her family "backs the blue."

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings sent out a statement on Twitter after the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott also tweeted about the incident.

