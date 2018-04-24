Two Dallas Officers, Civilian Shot, One Officer Dead; Shooter At Large - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Two Dallas Officers, Civilian Shot, One Officer Dead; Shooter At Large

By Holley Ford

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

BREAKING: 2 Dallas Officers, Civilian Shot Near Home Depot

Two Dallas police officers and a civilian have been shot near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas, police confirm. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two Dallas police officers and a civilian were shot in northeast Dallas Thursday afternoon. Multiple sources have confirmed to NBC DFW that one of the officers has died.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. outside The Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive.

One person was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The civilian's condition is not known at this time. Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said the civilian is a loss prevention officer at The Home Depot.


The shooter is still at large, who police believe is still armed.

Officers are currently searching for 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez, who they are calling a "person of interest." The photo is a mugshot from January when Juarez was arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle.

NBC 5's Jack Highberger spoke with Juarez's grandmother, Janie Longoria, Tuesday night. She said her family "backs the blue."

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings sent out a statement on Twitter after the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott also tweeted about the incident.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices